The Council runs a Nelson Waste Recovery Centre (previously known as the Transfer Station) in Vivian Place, off Pascoe Street, Tahunanui, for car, trailer, and small truck loads of waste.

There are restrictions on hazardous waste that will be accepted. Phone 546 0200.

Hours of operation Days Hours of operation Monday – Saturday 8.00am - 4.30pm Sunday and public holidays 10.00am – 4.30pm Anzac day 1.00pm – 4.30pm Christmas Eve 8.00am – 4.30pm Good Friday, Christmas Day, New Years Day CLOSED Entry gates are closed to vehicles 4.20pm every day

Refuse

General reuse bag (up to 65 litres, maximum of 3) $5 0-0.5m³ (car boot) Minium charge for 0.5m³ $35 0.5m-1m³ $68 1-1.5m³ $103 1.5-2.0m³ $136 Thereafter per m³ $300 Hardfill and demolition per m³ $300

Greenwaste

Bag Up to 65 litre, maximum of 3 $4 up to 0.5m3 Car boot (excluding wagons). Minimum charge 0.5M3 $17 0.5 to 1m3 Wagon, small trailer $38 1M3 to 1.5m3 $52 1.5M3 to 2m3 $76 Thereafter per m3 $38

Tyres

Residential quantities of tyres from 1 July 2021 Tyres - Car $10 per tyre Tyres - Truck $29 per tyre Tyres - On rim $22 per tyre Tyres - tractor or similar, off rim $100 per tyre Tyres (shredded) per m³ $204

Hazardous Waste - household only

Asbestos will not be accepted at the Transfer Station.

Hazardous waste (household only)



Hazardous waste Charge 0 - 2kg (household only-per load) Free thereafter (household only) $2.00 per kg

The Council operates a landfill in York Valley, Bishopdale, but only for commercial operators and compacted loads from the Transfer Station. Learn more and see the pricing.