Nelson Waste Recovery Centre
The Council runs a Nelson Waste Recovery Centre (previously known as the Transfer Station) in Vivian Place, off Pascoe Street, Tahunanui, for car, trailer, and small truck loads of waste.
There are restrictions on hazardous waste that will be accepted. Phone 546 0200.
|Days
|Hours of operation
|Monday – Saturday
|8.00am - 4.30pm
|Sunday and public holidays
|10.00am – 4.30pm
|Anzac day
|1.00pm – 4.30pm
|Christmas Eve
|8.00am – 4.30pm
|Good Friday, Christmas Day, New Years Day
|CLOSED
|Entry gates are closed to vehicles 4.20pm every day
Refuse
|General reuse bag (up to 65 litres, maximum of 3)
|$5
|0-0.5m³ (car boot) Minium charge for 0.5m³
|$35
|0.5m-1m³
|$68
|1-1.5m³
|$103
|1.5-2.0m³
|$136
|Thereafter per m³
|$300
|Hardfill and demolition per m³
|$300
Greenwaste
|Bag Up to 65 litre, maximum of 3
|$4
|up to 0.5m3 Car boot (excluding wagons). Minimum charge 0.5M3
|$17
|0.5 to 1m3 Wagon, small trailer
|$38
|1M3 to 1.5m3
|$52
|1.5M3 to 2m3
|$76
|Thereafter per m3
|$38
Tyres
|Residential quantities of tyres
|
from 1 July 2021
|
Tyres - Car
|
$10 per tyre
|
Tyres - Truck
|
$29 per tyre
|
Tyres - On rim
|
$22 per tyre
|
Tyres - tractor or similar, off rim
|
$100 per tyre
|
Tyres (shredded) per m³
|
$204
Hazardous Waste - household only
Asbestos will not be accepted at the Transfer Station.
|Hazardous waste
|Charge
|0 - 2kg (household only-per load)
|Free
|thereafter (household only)
|$2.00 per kg
The Council operates a landfill in York Valley, Bishopdale, but only for commercial operators and compacted loads from the Transfer Station. Learn more and see the pricing.