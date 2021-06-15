Nelson City Council is committed to the sustainable harvesting of our commercial forests. We also recognise the role these forests play in recreation use in our region.

It's now time to harvest some blocks of trees in the Brook area.

The harvesting of these blocks was delayed in 2020 to allow commercial recreation businesses that operate either near or within commercial blocks to continue operating after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nelson City Council’s contractor PF Olsen will be undertaking a five-month harvesting project. This includes pre-harvest engineering work and post-harvest cleanup operation, with the actual harvesting period expected to take approximately three months.

