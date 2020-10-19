Recycle
Kerbside Recycling Service: what you can and can’t recycle
Get all the details on the recent changes to the recycling collection service in Nelson.
Recycling Frequently Asked Questions
Do you have questions about the new recycling service? Here is where you will find the answers!
Recycling Calendar
See the days recycling is collected.
Recycling collection day look up
Find your recycling day using an interactive map.
Recycling Wheelie Bins Requests
Change size, request a new recycling wheelie bin and report damaged, lost and found bins.
Battery Disposal Guidelines
Recycling or proper disposal of batteries can prevent these dangerous elements from entering the environment.
Children’s car seat recycling subsidyRead More
E-Waste Recycling
New Zealand generates around 80,000 tonnes of e-waste per year.
Recycling Lids
Learn how to recycle bottle lids, can tabs, coffee pods or any small aluminium item and help support children with kidney problems.